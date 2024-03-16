A popular city bar's freehold is set to go to auction later this month.
The freehold of Revolution Bar in central Cardiff is being offered at the upcoming Acuitus auction with a guide price of £2m-£2.1m.
The 20,323 sq ft city centre property, located at 9-11 Castle Street, opposite Cardiff Castle and close to the Principality Stadium, includes a bar, restaurant, and four self-contained office suites.
The tenant, Revolution Bars, has a lease on the bar and restaurant space until 2042, bringing in an annual rent of £287,000.
John Mehtab of Acuitus stated, "The UK leisure sector is still performing well across the national picture. The investors are often on the lookout for strong covenants, excellent market conditions, reliable tenants, and further asset management potential.
"All can be found with this property."
The Acuitus auction is set for March 27 at 1pm.
It will be broadcast via livestream, with bidding available online, by phone, and by proxy.
