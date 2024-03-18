The exhibition, called 'Art of the Selfie', will form part of an exhibition on famous self-portraits (or, selfies) which include other artists like Rembrandt, Brenda Chamberlain, Francis Bacon, Bedwyr Williams and Anya Paintsil.

Dr Kath Davies, director of collections and research at Museum Wales (Amgueddfa Cymru), said: “We are delighted to welcome Van Gogh’s self-portrait to National Museum Cardiff.

New exhibition at National Museum Cardiff opens this weekend. (Image: Wales News)

"I am sure visitors to the museum will enjoy seeing this work by one of the world’s best-known painters displayed alongside paintings by artists from our collection here in Wales."

Selfies / Self-Portraits

While these are two different things, Dr Davies explains they have something in common, "both are used to show who you are as a person."

She added: "We would like to encourage visitors to feel inspired by the exhibition and take their own self-portraits in all kinds of creative ways.”

Visitors at the museum taking in the work of art. (Image: Wales News)

The Dutch artist created more than thirty-five paintings of himself and museum experts say he has become one of the most recognisable faces in Western art.

Museum Wales is asking visitors to pay what they can for tickets to see the paintings.

Jane Richardson, chief executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, said: "By paying as little as a £1 you will help us to create new, inspiring ways for people to come and enjoy the national collection and the world’s most celebrated artists."

"The national collection belongs to the people of Wales. On your behalf, we care for it, conserve it and most importantly, share it."

Visitor at the museum taking in a work of art. (Image: Wales News)

Click here to book tickets for the Art of the Selfie exhibition.

The exhibition runs from Saturday, March 16, 2024 until Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Van Gogh artwork 'Portrait of the Artist', dating back to 1887, is on show in Wales for the first time thanks to a reciprocal loan with the Musée D’Orsay in Paris.

In exchange for the Van Gogh artwork visiting Wales, Amgueddfa Cymru’s much-loved 'La Parisienne' by Renoir, also known as ‘The Blue Lady’, has made its journey across the Channel.