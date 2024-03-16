The St David's shopping centre will host a free 'Into the Wild' BRICKLIVE trail, organised by FOR Cardiff.

From March 25 to April 7, families can navigate their way through the trail with the various animals all made entirely of toy bricks.

The trail features a Bengal tiger constructed from 81,350 toy bricks.

Also on show are a panda built from more than 62,000 bricks and a 50,349-brick African lion. There is also a gorilla made from 42,659 bricks. In total, the trail took 2,356 hours to build.

Children will learn about endangered animals and their habitats.

There is even a jungle jeep and a safari selfie station.

Helen Morgan, centre director of St David's Cardiff, said: "The Into the Wild trail will be an eye-catching and fun addition to St David’s for the Easter holidays and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy a day out discovering the trail across the centre.”

Last year's BRICKLIVE trail attracted over 7,000 visitors.