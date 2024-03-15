Leaf Nichols-Oakes, 33, of Serpentine Road, was found to be in possession of 865 prohibited images on September 1, 2021.

He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today (Friday, March 15), more than two years later - for his sentencing.

Judge Caroline Rees KC reminded him he had been found unfit to plead and stand trial and was not involved, therefore, in criminal proceedings.

Emma Harris, defending, noted Mr Nichols-Oakes was of previous "clean character".

Ms Rees said she had read his psychiatric and sentencing reports and decided the "appropriate sentence" was a 24-month supervision order by probation officers.

She told the Newport man to “take advantage” of their help and said they could apply for a review of the order in the future.

Authorities have seized his mobile phone, charger, and store-bought computer.

He does not have to pay a statutory surcharge and will not appear on the sex offenders register.