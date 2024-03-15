A MAN is to go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to flashing a woman.
Michael Jones, 58, from Monmouth denied a charge of exposure on June 3, 2023.
The defendant, of Woodland View, Wyesham is due to face trial on July 18.
The case is expected to last two days.
MORE NEWS: Man accused of growing cannabis plants in Gwent village
Jones was granted conditional bail by Judge Paul Hobson after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant was represented by William Bebb and the prosecution by Laurence Jones.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article