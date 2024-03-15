A MAN is to go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to flashing a woman.

Michael Jones, 58, from Monmouth denied a charge of exposure on June 3, 2023.

The defendant, of Woodland View, Wyesham is due to face trial on July 18.

The case is expected to last two days.

Jones was granted conditional bail by Judge Paul Hobson after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant was represented by William Bebb and the prosecution by Laurence Jones.