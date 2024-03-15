Police received a report of an alleged burglary at a house in Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly on Sunday, March 10.

Items stolen included gold and silver watches, a sovereign diamond neckless, three gold band wedding rings, two yellow gold and diamond rings, a diamond cluster ring, a three-line diamond ring, an eternity diamond ring, pearl earrings, a gold necklace with a little gold cross, a silver ring with diamonds - missing one stone, and a silver band ring.

Other items stolen included a yellow and white gold ring with small diamonds, a yellow gold ruby ring, six gold chains, more than ten gold and silver rings, a brooch with a green background with a painted man sat down, three oval lockets man, and a small pocketknife, around two inches long, the side of the casing has pearls on.

Some of the jewellery allegedly stolen (Image: Gwent Police)

The incident happened in Caerphilly on March 10 (Image: Google Maps)

The officer in the case, Detective Constable Christiane Fortt said: "A large quantity of jewellery was taken, all of which had a huge sentimental significance to the owner, many of the items having been owned for over 50 years.

"We would like your help to return the jewellery.

"If you believe you have seen any of the items, or you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time, we want to speak to you."

Call 101 or DM us on social media quoting 2400080513.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.