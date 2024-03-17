Talocher School on the outskirts of Monmouth is administered by Aspris Children’s Services - part of the private equity investment company Waterland.

It takes pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs, autistic spectrum condition (ASC) and associated needs.

It currently has 38 pupils enrolled and is registered for up to 60 between the ages of seven and 19.

The last core inspection in February 2020 found the school did not fully comply with education standards. There have been many changes to its leadership, staffing and therapeutic teams since, Esytn, the education inspectorate, has said.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit in July 2021 with a focus on the ability of the school to manage pupil behaviour.

Following an annual monitoring visit in May 2022, Estyn found the school had made “limited progress” against its recommendations - and new areas of concern had emerged.

‘Progress’

The Estyn report, based on an inspection in December, found the school has made “strong progress” and become compliant with independent school standards.

Staff have strong working relationships with all pupils and treat them with “equality and dignity”.

The school effectively monitors behaviour over time and makes “beneficial” interventions to improve it across the board.

There is an “assured ethos” of safeguarding, which has a positive impact on pupil wellbeing. Staff are conscious of their duties and make timely referrals to outside agencies when they need to do so.

The report also praises the impact of “significant investment” from Aspris Children’s Services which has improved resources and ensured the school has appropriately qualified and experienced staff.

Leaders have also improved the referral processes for admission to ensure they can meet the individual needs of would-be pupils.

Despite this, quality assurance and improvement planning processes do not focus well enough on pupil’s progress, Estyn has said.

The therapy and wellbeing team offers a “valuable” range of support which includes counselling, art therapy, play therapy and emotional literacy - but the school has not evaluated its impact on wellbeing and learning.

Estyn found no evidence to suggest the school did not meet the requirements of the independent school standards.