The Be Mighty. Recycle initiative is led by Wales Recycles and focuses on food waste.

The objective is to switch from wasteful practices to generate cleaner, renewable energy.

Food waste, surprisingly, constitutes a quarter of our rubbish bins, and 80 per cent of it could have been eaten, whilst the remainder could be recycled.

This annually sums up to an astonishing 110,000 tonnes, or the equivalent of 3,300 double-decker buses full, and costs households £49 a month.

Torfaen council is among a number of organisations encouraging residents to elevate their meals with leftover food and recycle the inedible parts, creating renewable energy.

In 2023, Wales recycled enough food waste to power more than 10,000 homes.

Effective recycling not only reduces costs but also contributes to a more sustainable environment, with almost all of Wales' local authorities recycling food waste into cleaner, greener energy.

