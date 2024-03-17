CALLUM THOMPSON, 24, of Drovers Mews, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A4042 in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on August 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KIM WILDE, 53, of Castell Meredydd, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months after she was found guilty following a trial of being in charge of a motor vehicle at Crossways Park, Parc Pontypandy on July 30, 2023 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

She must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £620 costs and a £114 surcharge.

LAURA HONEYBUN, 26, of Twmpath Gardens, Pontypool must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SERENITY MURPHY, 33, of Brynfedw, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £505 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LORRAINE PAULA WILLIAMS, 55, of Beech Grove, Duffryn, Newport must pay £673 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT BOWEN, 23, of Goldcliff Court, Southville, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Tudor Road on August 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN JOHN WHITEHEAD, 30, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chapel Lane, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on August 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

BRIAN MICHAEL BLAKE, 68, of Amelia Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT SAUNDERS, 42, of Mynydd Maen Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAURA JOAN VAUGHAN, 53, of Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN ALDWORTH, 66, of East Avenue, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 on Newport Road, Trethomas on August 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMANTHA KING, 51, of Lewis Street, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on August 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

FABIAN STANA, 22, of Dewstow Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEILA PATRICIA HATTON, 43, of Collingwood Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BEN BENNETT, 43, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.