A CAR was involved in a crash on a major Gwent road last night.
It's sometimes described as the "heart of Gwent road" – the A449 runs from junction 24 of the M4 outside of Newport right up to Raglan in South Wales.
Yesterday, March 14, at 6.45pm, Gwent Police were forced to close a lane on the road between Raglan in Monmouthshire.
The force now say a vehicle was involved in an incident.
A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A449, near Abergavenny, at around 5.30pm on Thursday 14 March.
“Officers attended and the collision involved one car.
“No injuries were reported.”
