It's sometimes described as the "heart of Gwent road" – the A449 runs from junction 24 of the M4 outside of Newport right up to Raglan in South Wales.

Yesterday, March 14, at 6.45pm, Gwent Police were forced to close a lane on the road between Raglan in Monmouthshire.

The crash happened last night - red box (Image: Google Maps)

The force now say a vehicle was involved in an incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A449, near Abergavenny, at around 5.30pm on Thursday 14 March.

“Officers attended and the collision involved one car.

“No injuries were reported.”