The Irish dancing group will be touring venues across the UK in 2025 to celebrate its 30-year milestone.

Riverdance rose to become a headline act after being featured during the interval of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin.

American dancers Michael Flatley and Jean Butler were among the original performers who captured the Eurovision audience when they delivered an eight-minute dance on April 30, 1994, at The Point Theatre.

Riverdance 30 - The New Generation.



📍UK National Tour:

August - December 2025



Riverdance will embark on a

special anniversary tour across 30 cities in the UK.



John McColgan, director of Riverdance, said: "It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on.

John McColgan, director of Riverdance, said: “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on.

“In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots.

“On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming the new generation of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Riverdance UK tour dates

The Riverdance troupe will kick off its 2025 UK tour in Swansea before performing at venues in the likes of Blackpool, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The tour will end at London’s Hammersmith Apollo from December 9 to 14.

The full list of Riverdance tour dates are:

Swansea Arena - August 12, 13 and 14, 2025

Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall - August 16, 17 and 18

Blackpool Opera House - August 20 and 21

Opera House, Manchester - August 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27

The Alexandra, Birmingham - September 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9

New Theatre Oxford - September 11, 12, 13 and 14

Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea - September 16, 17, 18 and 19

New Wimbledon Theatre, London - September 21, 22 and 23

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton - September 25, 26, 27 and 28

Royal Concert Hall Notts, Nottingham - October 4 and 5

Connexin Live, Hull - October 7

Edinburgh Playhouse - October 10 and 11

Kings Theatre Glasgow - October 14, 15 and 16

Utilita Arena Newcastle - October 18 and 19

Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees - October 21 and 22

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent - October 28, 29, 30 and 31

De Montfort Hall, Leicester - November 1, 2, 3 and 4

Princess Theatre, Torquay - November 7, 8 and 9

The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury - November 10, 11 and 12

Plymouth Pavilions - November 19 and 20

Truro Hall for Cornwall - November 22 and 23

Bristol Hippodrome - November 25, 26, 27 and 28

Bournemouth International Centre - November 29 and 30

Portsmouth Guildhall - December 2, 3, 4 and 5

The Brighton Centre - December 7 and 8

Eventim Apollo, London - December 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14

How to get tickets to see Riverdance

Whether you are planning to see Riverdance in Swansea or somewhere else in the UK, tickets for the 2025 tour go on sale next Friday (March 22) at 10am via the Ticketmaster website.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from as early as Wednesday (March 20) for the Swansea Arena shows.

Priority from O2 pre-sale tickets will be available to buy from Wednesday at 10am until Friday at 9am (when tickets go on sale to the general public).

While Live Nation pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday (March 21) until 9am on Friday.

All ticket information can be found via the Ticketmaster website.