Brown Horse, a six-member band from Norfolk is hitting the live circuit in support of debut album 'Reservoir'.

The band will perform at Le Pub in Newport on March 29.

The band's first album has been received well since its release on Loose Music.

On the album, the band said: “When it came time to record, the most difficult thing was working out which songs we would have to leave out.

"All of us in Brown Horse are songwriters, and each of us have been writing for years, which meant we were walking into the studio with a pretty big back catalogue of songs we couldn’t hope to record all of in just a few days.

"In the end, we felt that the songs which make up ‘Reservoir’ shared something tonally; a kind of dark undercurrent which verges on desperation at points. It’s kind of a sad album, which is strange given how much fun we had making it”.

Having started their extensive tour on March 6 in Glasgow, Brown Horse has been and will continue to perform to audiences across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets are on sale now.