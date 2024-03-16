A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court accused of raping and strangling a woman.
Jamie Whitehorn, 38, from Nantyglo was remanded in custody following the hearing.
The charges relate to alleged incidents in Torfaen county on Sunday, March 10
No pleas were entered.
Whitehorn, of Vincent Avenue, is due to appear before the crown court on April 11.
