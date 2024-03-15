Kick-off for the Wales v Italy game is at 2.15pm on Saturday, but some road closures will begin as early as 7am, so motorists are being urged to plan their journey's ahead of time.

So you don't get caught out, here is a full list of all the road closures that will be in place in Cardiff on Saturday (March 16) for the rugby.

Road closures in place for the Wales v Italy match in Cardiff

The following roads will be closed on Saturday (March 16) due to the Wales v Italy Six Nations clash at Principality Stadium:

Roads closed from 7am

Scott Road

Park Street

Road closed from 10.15am (until 6.15pm)

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure, according to Visit Cardiff, which will take place from 10.15am until 6.15pm:

Kingsway (North Road to Duke Street)

Cowbridge Road East (Cathedral Road to Westgate Street)

Tudor Street (Clare Road to Wood Street - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place to Tudor Street - access for residents and traders permitted)

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street

Castle Street

High Street

Saint Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Station Terrace and Guildford Street (from Newport Road to Churchill Way) will be accessible for buses only.

Additional road closures

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the game finishes and up to an hour after.

Access to part of the Civic Centre will be restricted on Saturday to event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected as part of that will include:

King Edward VII Avenue

Museum Avenue

City Hall Road

College Road

Gorsedd Gardens Road

The M4 is also set to be "very busy" on Saturday due to the rugby.

For up to date traffic information visit the Traffic Wales website or social media pages.