There are set to be a number of road closures in place in the Cardiff city centre on Saturday (March 16) for Wales' 2024 Guinness Six Nations match against Italy at Principality Stadium.

Kick-off for the Wales v Italy game is at 2.15pm on Saturday, but some road closures will begin as early as 7am, so motorists are being urged to plan their journey's ahead of time. 

So you don't get caught out, here is a full list of all the road closures that will be in place in Cardiff on Saturday (March 16) for the rugby.

Road closures in place for the Wales v Italy match in Cardiff

The following roads will be closed on Saturday (March 16) due to the Wales v Italy Six Nations clash at Principality Stadium:

Roads closed from 7am

  • Scott Road
  • Park Street

Road closed from 10.15am (until 6.15pm)

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure, according to Visit Cardiff, which will take place from 10.15am until 6.15pm:

  • Kingsway (North Road to Duke Street)
  • Cowbridge Road East (Cathedral Road to Westgate Street)
  • Tudor Street (Clare Road to Wood Street - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)
  • Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place to Tudor Street - access for residents and traders permitted)

The following roads will be closed in their entirety: 

  • Duke Street
  • Castle Street
  • High Street
  • Saint Mary Street
  • Caroline Street
  • Wood Street
  • Central Square
  • Westgate Street
  • Quay Street
  • Guildhall Place
  • Golate
  • Park Street
  • Havelock Street
  • Scott Road

Station Terrace and Guildford Street (from Newport Road to Churchill Way) will be accessible for buses only.

Additional road closures

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the game finishes and up to an hour after.

Access to part of the Civic Centre will be restricted on Saturday to event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected as part of that will include:

  • King Edward VII Avenue
  • Museum Avenue
  • City Hall Road
  • College Road
  • Gorsedd Gardens Road

The M4 is also set to be "very busy" on Saturday due to the rugby.

For up to date traffic information visit the Traffic Wales website or social media pages.