These five criminals from across west Wales were sentenced to more than 36 years combined.

They were jailed for a series of sexual offences including rape and sexual activity with children, having indecent images of children, dealing cocaine and cannabis, and glassing a woman in the toilets of a bar.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

Kevin Offland

Kevin Offland has been jailed for a series of sexual offences against women and girls. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“Manipulative predator” Kevin Offland has been jailed for a series of sexual offences against women and girls spanning more than 20 years.

Offland, 45, had denied 18 sexual offences in the Telford and Pembrokeshire areas between 1998 and 2021.

The defendant, now of Nichols Road in Great Yarmouth, was charged with raping two women and an 11-year-old girl – after giving her alcohol – in the Telford area, before he moved to Pembrokeshire.

A third woman gave evidence that Offland had raped her after spiking her drink in October 2014, telling the jury she woke up in a bed at his home in pain and with no memory of the night before.

The jury heard that Offland sexually assaulted one of the teenagers multiple times under the guise of giving her massages to help with her training to get in to the army. Offland had no sports therapy, physiotherapy or massage qualifications and had never been in the army.

He also got her to carry out a sex act on him when she was aged just 14.

He also sexually assaulted a second teenager, again under the pretence of giving her massages – which he referred to as relaxation lessons – and when he applied fake tan to her body.

In total, he faced 13 offences of sexual activity with a child relating to the two teenagers.

Following a two-week trial, the jury found Offland guilty of all charges on February 21.

The defendant – who refused to attend his sentencing – was jailed for a total of 26 years, plus a further four years on extended licence.

“It’s no surprise to me that you failed to attend today,” Judge Catherine Richards said. “You are both a bully and a coward.

“What was plain in this case was the incredible bravery of the victims and survivors to come to court and give their evidence.”

Daniel Byrne-Crowley

Paedophile Daniel Byrne-Crowley was found to have indecent images of children on his devices. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“Dangerous paedophile” Daniel Byrne-Crowley was found to have had “stomach-churning” conversations with other predators online.

Byrne-Crowley was jailed after being found guilty of three offences of making indecent images of children and one of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

He had one Category A image – the most serious type, 11 Category B images, and 10 Category C images, all from between August 2012 and September 2020, while he had been inappropriately talking with a 10-year-old boy between June 2019 and September 2020.

The 28-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges, despite what Judge Paul Thomas KC later described as the “overwhelming evidence” against him.

The jury took just over half an hour to return unanimous guilty verdicts on each offence.

During the trial, prosecutor Helen Randall told the jury that police raided Byrne-Crowley’s home address on Bush Street in Pembroke Dock on October 28, 2020. They found 23 child abuse images on his devices – one of which was inaccessible. These included pictures and videos of children as young as four being sexually abused.

Ms Randall said that officers also discovered what appeared to be conversations between the complainant and other adult men discussing indecent images, masturbation, and oral sex.

Byrne-Crowley appeared to boast to another user that he had worked at a summer camp in America where he said he “saw [the children] naked and taught them to masturbate”.

The police also recovered conversations on the devices with a 10-year-old boy which involved pornography, masturbation, giving the boy a computer, and going to Oakwood theme park.

During cross-examination, the defendant denied having a sexual interest in children.

“It’s a fantasy,” he replied when asked about the messages. “Wants and fantasies are completely different things.”

At a sentencing hearing, defence barrister James Hartson said: “Nothing I can say about the offences can assist the defendant or the court.

“Mr Byrne-Crowley does not agree with the verdict, but he accepts it.”

The defendant, now of Swily Road in Dublin, was jailed for a total of 21 months. He must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same amount of time.

Daniel Davies

Daniel Davies initially started selling cannabis, but moved to cocaine as he felt he could 'turn a profit'. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Drug dealer Daniel Davies and his partner Rhian Warlow splashed their ill-gotten gains on luxury watches, diamond jewellery and a diamond key ring.

The pair both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and being concerned in the supply of both drugs too.

Davies, 35, of Hawthorn Path in Milford Haven, was sentenced to a total of three years, while 31-year-old Warlow, of Gelliswick Road in Hakin, received a two year sentence, suspended for two years.

The couple were stopped in a car on the A477 heading towards Milford Haven on the afternoon of December 29 as officers suspected the car of being linked to drugs supply.

They told officers they had been shopping at B&Q in Carmarthen, but when the car was searched, a 493 gram block of cocaine – which had a street value of around £61,000 – was found under a panel in the boot.

They were both arrested at the scene, and Warlow told officers she had left her daughter at home. The police went to her address and found her 10-year-old daughter asleep. They could smell cannabis in the home.

When searching the address, officers found four bags of cannabis totalling 921 grams of cannabis – with a street value of just over £10,000.

The also found cash scattered around the address, with £1,255 found in a cardboard box, £679 in loose change, and £260 in notes in the bedroom.

The court heard that Warlow had bought a number of luxury items – including Rolex and Royal Oak watches, a BMW key ring with a diamond in it, and diamond jewellery.

Messages were recovered from Davies’ phone which showed he was often dealing in ounces and sometimes selling boxes – in kilograms – of drugs.

The messages from Davies set out Warlow as his driver and the recipient of the money, but the messages on her phone showed she also facilitated deals herself.

The prosecution said there would be an application to recover any profits the couple made from their offending under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Emily Williams

The judge described Emily Williams' unprovoked attack as 'wicked beyond belief'. (Image: South Wales Police)

Emily Williams left an army reservist with severe injuries to her face and chest after an unprovoked attack in the toilets of a Swansea bar.

Natalie Arthurs spent three days in hospital after she was attacked by Williams with a glass in the toilets of Peppermint on Swansea’s Wind Street on November 21, 2022.

Following a trial, Williams was found guilty of wounding with intent on February 9.

Ms Arthurs and her attacker were both out separately in Swansea on Beaujolais Day, and Williams, then 24, followed her victim and her friend in to the toilets to confront her over a spilt drink.

Williams became “increasingly more angry” and smashed the glass tumbler she was holding on the sink before attacking Ms Arthurs.

The court heard that Ms Arthurs was left with a 15cm wound which ran along the left side of her chest and shoulder, as well as a 7cm wound to her cheek, a wound to her nose and wounds to her neck.

Williams denied upon her arrest and in her interview that she had used a glass to cause these injuries.

Ms Arthurs, who left the army reserves as a result of her injuries, described the incident as “a scene from a horror movie”.

“She didn’t feel it was right to wear the uniform because of her scar,” Judge Huw Rees said. “She felt ashamed because she wasn’t a war hero and she didn’t want people to think she got her scar in that way.

“She is clearly a woman of admirable character.”

Judge Rees described Williams’ unprovoked attack as “Wicked beyond belief”.

Williams, 25, of Lady Street in Kidwelly, was sentenced to five years in prison, and her victim was granted a 10-year restraining order against her.

Jessie Nicholson

Jessie Nicholson, 44, of Marsh Road, had been made the subject of a restraining order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 27 last year.

However, he returned to court after he was “swearing in the presence of members of the public” in Haverfordwest on March 5 – which he was barred from doing under the terms of the order.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on March 7 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Nicholson was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison due to the offence being committed while he was serving a suspended sentence and it was not his first breach of the restraining order.

He must also pay £85 in court costs.