The journey formed part of the Station to Station project in collaboration with Transport for Wales.

Travelling the Rhymney Valley and Merthyr train lines over three days, the group of students captured life along the tracks.

The project is now in its fourth year and aims to showcase ordinary life in the valleys through photography.

Second year student, Leo De Salis shared: "I love portrait photography.

"You can tell someone’s story from their portrait."

Echoing similar enthusiasm, fellow student, Katy Morton said: "I love capturing images of people in their own environment."

Karin Bareman, researcher and lecturer in Documentary Photography at USW stated: "We worked closely with Transport for Wales who have generously supported us through their generous donation of train tickets, which made the project much more accessible for our students to take part."

This year's collection may feature in a digital magazine and an exhibition at Transport for Wales headquarters in Pontypridd.