Timothy Taylor was locked up for six months at Newport Magistrates' Court after being arrested with the fearsome weapon on Seymour Way in Magor on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was jailed by magistrates who said the offence was “aggravated” by it being committed after he had been released from prison on licence.

Taylor, formerly of Newport, now of St John's Terrace, Cross Keys, Caerphilly, must pay £85 costs following his release from custody.