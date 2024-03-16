Councillor Anthony Hunt rode from Paris to the Marche International des Professionals d’Immobilier (MIPIM) property fair in Cannes.

His endeavour was to raise funds for charities including Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Coram, and the Tom Ap Rhys Pryce Memorial Trust, all of which work towards improving young lives.

In a statement about the charity ride, Cllr Hunt said: "I cycled to MIPIM to raise money for some great causes, including Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Coram supporting children and adoptive families and the Tom Ap Rhys Pryce Memorial Trust, helping transform young lives."

"I’m also keen to promote sustainable, active travel and to promote the wonderful Cardiff Capital Region, as a beautiful and innovative place to live and work."

Highlighting the impact of his efforts, he noted: "The work of these charities is life changing.

"So far, I’ve raised more than £2,500 as one of around 80 riders, so the total funds raised will be significant, bringing incredible benefits to these organisations.

"I would like to say a thank you to all the businesses, trade unions and individuals who have sponsored and supported me."

The MIPIM is one of the leading global real estate events and attracts more than 26,000 participants annually; including 5,000 investors, 4,800 developers, and 500 journalists. He was in attendance at the MIPIM as the cabinet chairman of the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR).

It is a major event in the property and investment world where representatives come together for networking, learning, and showcasing their regions.

CCR hosted a series of events across the week to highlight its investment opportunities, commitment to sustainable development, and showcase its communities.