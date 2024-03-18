We've taken a look at five pubs in Monmouthshire that are on the market - could one of these be your dream pub?

1. The Robin Hood Inn, Monnow Street, Sir Fynwy, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3EQ

The Robin Hood Inn, Monmouthshire (Image: Google)

The Robin Hood sits on the main shopping high street in the historical border town of Monmouth, which has excellent access to Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff with the Forest of Dean and Wye Valley on the doorstep.

The pub is 500 years old and is full of character, comprising of two bar areas, a rear patio beer garden and a barn restaurant to the rear of the property, with each area able to sit around 20 tables. The barn area can be doubled up as either a space for entertainment or extra dining, with space for 20 - 24 covers.

The patio beer garden has 10 picnic tables available, and a play area for young children.

Ingoing cost: £5,750 and annual rent: £20,000.

2. The Old Nags Head, Granville Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3DR

The Old Nags Head, Monmouth (Image: Google)The Old Nags Head is a well-located pub situated right in the heart of Monmouth. A grade II listed pub which was refurbished in late 2022.

Steeped in history, the pub is a real favourite in Monmouth and is now seeking the right owner to continue the success the pub has had in the last few years.

It is an easy to run one bar operation with lots of cosy seating areas. The pub consists of a pool room, a darts throw area, and the main room which is where live bands set up on weekends.

Ingoing cost: £3,000.

3. Ship Inn, High Street, Raglan, Usk, Sir Fynwy, Monmouthshire, NP15 2DY

The Ship Inn, Raglan (Image: Google)The Ship inn is a terraced pub situated centrally in the Market town of Raglan approximately 10 miles east of Abergavenny and just a few miles from the hills and walking tracks of east Wales.

The pub is furnished and decorated in a traditional style throughout; with stone walls, exposed beams and open fireplaces.

The main bar is utilised for drinking and a games room is located off this room.

The patio to the front of the pub is suitable for eating and drinking with approximately 16 seats available.

Ingoing cost: £5,750 and annual rent: £20,000.

4. Five Alls Inn, Hocker Hill Street, Chepstow, Gwent, Monmouthshire, NP16 5ER

The Five Alls Inn, Chepstow (Image: Google)

The Five Alls is situated close to the junction of Bridge Street and Hocker Hill, approximately 100m north of the town centre.

A Grade II period three-storey property of painted render construction under a pitched slate roof, with single-storey rear additions, arranged to provide one large trade area at ground floor level and private accommodation above.

A single trading split-level bar area at the ground floor level is presented in a traditional style with a separate pool area and toilets to the rear.

The front bar area has wood floors, bar, and an open fireplace and the rear has flagstone floors and darts throw.

To the front is a small beer terrace and to the rear an elevated, large garden, with covered areas and fabulous views towards Chepstow Castle which sits directly at the back of the pub.

Ingoing cost: £5, 000 and annual rent: £25,000

5. Old Pandy Inn, Pandy, Abergavenny, Sir Fynwy, Monmouthshire, NP7 8DR

The Old Pandy, Abergavenny (Image: Google)

The Old Pandy is a warm and inviting traditional pub in a fantastic village location. The pub needs to be the place to go for fantastic cask ales and quality locally sourced traditional food.

Its location is great for access to tourism in the summer, while winter months offer a regular trade both wet and dry from the loyal locals.

The pub offers a great opportunity for an experienced food operator to utilise their expertise to maintain and grow this great business.

Ingoing cost: £5,750 and annual rent: £20,000