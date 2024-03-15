A POPULAR bakery chain has opened its new shop in the heart of a Gwent town this week, creating a number jobs within the community.
Greggs has opened its new and improved shop this week in Cwmbran, creating four new jobs for the area.
Previously located at U7 Gwent Square, the shop has relocated to a larger unit at 2-3 Gwent Square, Cwmbran Shopping Centre.
The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.
Delicious, freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.
Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.
Greggs’ velvety smooth Flat White and warming Peppermint Tea are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100% Fairtrade.
The Cwmbran shop has opened with a fresh new look and comfortable indoor seating. The shop’s opening hours are:
- Monday – Saturday: 6am – 7pm
- Sunday: 8am – 6pm
Shop manager Dale Button said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”
Retail Operations Director for Greggs, Gillian Long said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our improved shop in Cwmbran, with four new members joining the existing team.
"We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”
Any further jobs created at the Cwmbran shop will be posted on the Greggs website at: https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.
