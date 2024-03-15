Greggs has opened its new and improved shop this week in Cwmbran, creating four new jobs for the area.

Previously located at U7 Gwent Square, the shop has relocated to a larger unit at 2-3 Gwent Square, Cwmbran Shopping Centre.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.

Delicious, freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs’ velvety smooth Flat White and warming Peppermint Tea are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100% Fairtrade.

The Cwmbran shop has opened with a fresh new look and comfortable indoor seating. The shop’s opening hours are:

Monday – Saturday: 6am – 7pm

Sunday: 8am – 6pm

Shop manager Dale Button said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Retail Operations Director for Greggs, Gillian Long said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our improved shop in Cwmbran, with four new members joining the existing team.

"We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Any further jobs created at the Cwmbran shop will be posted on the Greggs website at: https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.