Spanning the villages of Catbrook, Broadstone, Parkhouse and Whitelye, the Mega Egga Hunt invites residents to display Easter eggs in their gardens from March 22 to April 2 and to find the hidden eggs.

Participants are asked to count the eggs on display and submit their estimates for a chance to win a prize.

The competition will not accept chocolate eggs due to animal concerns and eggs must be positioned to be seen from public areas without posing any potential danger or annoyance.

The reward for the household with the correct or nearest guess is a meal voucher from The Red Lion and Easter eggs.

If there are multiple correct guesses, a winner will be randomly selected from the correct entries.

The winner will be notified by email or phone.

Remember, eggs must be displayed by 10am on March 22, and counts should be submitted by 5pm on April 2.