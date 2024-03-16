He aims to place fans at the centre of music, cultural, and sporting events and plans to restrict ticket reselling.

Mr Starmer intends to cap resale prices and provide the Competition and Markets Authority with adequate authority to regulate resale platforms.

This announcement is part of the party's Sector Plan for the Creative Industries, which includes various measures to stimulate investment, and boost opportunities.

Mr Starmer said: "Access to music, art and theatre for hard working Brits can’t be at the mercy of ruthless ticket touts driving up prices.

"Labour will cap resale prices and ban ticket hoarding.

"Culture should be for fans, not excessive profits."

Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens added: "We will crack down on ticket touts as part of our plans to unleash the cultural potential of Wales.

"We will put fans back in the room where it happens once again."