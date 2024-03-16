The new energy efficiency initiative by OVO aims to achieve annual savings of £310 for 40,000 households by 2026.

The trial targets the lowest income households, offering free cavity wall insulation and smart radiator valves to optimize energy usage.

According to the BRE Trust, approximately one-third of home heat in the UK is lost through walls.

The insulation feature offers an effective solution by halving the heat loss and, in turn, reducing energy bills.

The AI-powered smart radiator valves included in the package automatically adjust heating in accordance with the room occupancy, shutting off when the rooms are unoccupied.

Mat Moakes, chief commercial officer at OVO, said: "It’s important that every household has access to the tools and advice they need to help improve the energy efficiency of their homes and help combat the issues we all face as our climate changes."

OVO's trial forms part of the broader government's Great British Insulation Scheme and looks to gauge the public’s perception of such initiatives while facilitating the uptake of insulation.

The large-scale project has set a target of insulating 300,000 homes by March 2026 to mitigate fuel poverty and curtail carbon emissions.