Marnie Jade Jones (Image: Chanel Hultberg)

Marnie Jade Jones was born on February 19 at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran weighing 6lb 1oz. Her parents are Chanel Hultberg and Louis Jones. Marnie was born at 4.37pm on the same day as her cousin Harper-Rose.

Myles Thomas Young (picture courtesy of The Grange Hospital) (Image: The Grange Hospital)

Myles Thomas Young was born on February 13 at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran weighing 8lb 2oz. His parents are Bethany and Ryan Young, from Oakdale, Blackwood and he has one older sister, 15-month-old Imogen. Myles was born at 11.45pm on Shrove Tuesday.

Bonnie-Rae Shephard (Image: Lauren Stephens)

Bonnie Rae Shephard was born on March 6 at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 7lb 13oz. Her parents are Lauren Stephens and Nathan Shephard, and her siblings are Jake, 11, Macey, 10, and Cole, 3. Her parents thanked all the staff at the labour ward who took brilliant care of both baby and mum after an elective caesarean birth. It was the family's first birth at Prince Charles Hospital and they said it was a very positive experience.