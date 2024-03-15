Provided by the Wales Innovation Network's (WIN) small grant fund, the money is set to support the universities' growth in capturing external research income and contribute to various areas of impact for Wales.

Harnessing effective collaboration, departments in each institution are joining forces to deliver critical researches that touch on significant areas such as food security, health inequalities, cybersecurity, and cultural heritage.

These projects often involve partnerships with external stakeholders such as local authorities, health boards, and industry experts.

Lewis Dean, Head of WIN, commented on the development, expressing his satisfaction with the high-quality bids in this year's round.

He also noted the recognition Welsh research received in REF 2021 for its positive influence on local and global communities.

Specifically, The University of South Wales is largely involved in one major project and is a partner in a number of the others given funding.

The main project, called IntelliCAV Wales Consortium, aims to focus on the future generation of connected and autonomous vehicles, striving to develop a network incorporating cybersecurity, intelligent systems, connected mobility, and reputation management.

Fostering collaboration in research and innovation continues to be a priority for WIN, and the success of this year's grants bids is expected to culminate in noteworthy project outcomes.