TYLER COLES, 22, of Crown Avenue, Dukestown, Tredegar must pay £1,798.28 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with requirements regarding the making/retention/furnishing of documents being a person subject to a duty of care in respect of controlled waste.

RIKKI GILCHRIST, 43, of Albany Street, Shaftesbury, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lyne Road on January 3.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS BEAUMONT, 37, of Maesglas Grove, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on December 5, 2023.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £500 compensation, a £160 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

ALISIA LEGG, 33, of Attlee Road, Blackwood was made the subject of a six-month restraining order and must pay £85 costs after she admitted assault by beating on November 5, 2023.

LUKE JEFFREY ELMORE, 31, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 28 Junction 27 on July 15, 2023.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON PAUL JAMES REES, 22, of Lower Ty Gwyn Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on the B4245 in Magor on August 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARLOTTE IMELDA MARIE WILLIAMS, 40, of West Africa Grove, Newport must pay £692 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

GEORGE GAY, 27, of Railway View, Caldicot was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he admitted making a threatening phone call and criminal damage.

He must attend a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a restraining order and has to pay £200 costs, a £114 surcharge and £75 compensation.

KIERAN SAMUEL, 27, of Longfellow Road, Caldicot must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KIERAN MCCORMACK, 25, of Liswerry Close, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA SARAH KATHERIN DWYER, 42, of Goossens Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

TANYA PRITCHARD, 49, of Malcolm Sargent Close, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMANTHA GRIFFITH, 42, of Upper Tennyson Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARLOS MIGUEL FERREIRA-CORREIA, 42, of Ty Isaf Park Circle, Pontymister, Risca must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LUCY HENSHAW, 38, of Edward German Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH ALEXANDER MCKENZIE, 57, of King’s Parade, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LYNDON MILES, 51, of Springfields, Castleton, Newport must pay £645 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DALE AZZOPARDI, 31, of Carlisle Street, Splott, Cardiff must pay £594 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.