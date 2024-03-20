The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, awarded a total of £423,174.80 to organisations that support the youth across Gwent.

The Commissioner's community fund, partly made up from money seized from criminal activity, aims to enable the youth to "channel their energy into positive, productive activities".

A spokesperson for Newport Mind (one of the organisations that received the funds, said it can help with "emotion regulation", "knowledge for positive life choices", and better communication between family members to "strengthen relationships and repair disconnection".

Non-profits that received funding

Six non-profit organisations around Gwent received funding from the community fund for the first time, ranging from £10,000 to £50,000.

One of the recipients of the fund is the Cwmbran Centre for Young People.

Jo Phillis, chief executive centre manager, said: "We are extremely grateful to the OPCC for the support they have given us throughout the project."

Ms Phillis added that "the funding has enabled us to keep the doors of the Centre open throughout the evenings, providing a safe, secure, welcoming place for young people up to the age of 25 years old to access support, eat, socialise, engage in healthy activities, learn and have fun."

Ms Phillis said the funding has allowed them to start "addressing unhealthy behaviours, levels of anti-social behaviour and the impact felt by the wider community."

Jeff Cuthbert, police and crime commissioner for Gwent, said: "Local organisations are often best suited to know what is needed in their areas and these projects enable young people to learn new skills, make new friends and build their confidence to help them have a happier and healthier future."

Six projects were awarded funds for the second or third year, specified in their original applications for the community grant.

Empire Fighting Chance are helping to keep children active and in school through non-contact boxing training.

Sarah Miller, development manager at Community House, said: "All of us at Community House are so pleased to have been awarded another year of funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner of Gwent.

A spokesperson for Community House said thanks to the funding, we can provide opportunities for young people to broaden their horizons, and express themselves through music, the arts and sports. (Image: Community House)

"This will enable us to continue delivering young person led activities, through trusted relationships in safe spaces. Thanks to this, we can provide opportunities for young people to broaden their horizons, and express themselves through music, the arts and sports."