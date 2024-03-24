Situated on Woodland Place in the community of Gilfach, Bargoed, this three-bedroom mid-terraced house could offer the ideal starter home for any family.

In what the estate agents describe as a "highly desirable location", the property is within walking distance of popular schools and has plenty of local amenities nearby, including a convenience store and train station.

According to the estate agents New Horizons, the home could also be regarded as a "dream for anyone into cars or motorbikes".

The property compromises of a entrance porch, open plan lounge/dining room, fitted kitchen, newly fitted ground floor bathroom, three generous sized bedrooms, double glazing, gas central heating, rear garden with paved patio and large garage with power and light.

It has recently been refurbished to a "high standard throughout", with two double bedrooms and a single offering an ideal space for a family.

There is a feature fireplace in the lounge area, which could either be used for storage or for a wood burner, while the kitchen offers space for plenty of utilities, such as a tumble dryer, washing machine and dishwasher.

The ground floor bathroom has been fitted as part of the recent refurbishment, so is in excellent condition, as are all three good-sized bedrooms.

The house is being marketed by New Horizons Estate Agents, Bargoed, and currently has a guide price of offers more than £155,000.

New Horizons have said that the property is a "must be seen" before purchase, so if you would like to find out more details or book a viewing, you can do so on the website here, or by calling the estate agent on 01443 801564.