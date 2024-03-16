The alleged assault took place sometime between 11pm on Sunday, February, 18 and 2am on Monday, February 19 in Vibez Superclub on Cambrian Road in Newport.

Officers from Gwent Police now wish to speak to anyone who was in the venue between these times as they could have information to assist with enquiries.

Police have captured CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged assault.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact the police by direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400057904.

The full statement from Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault in Vibez Superclub, Cambrian Road, Newport.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone inside the venue between 11pm on Sunday 18 February and 2am on Monday 19 February as they could have information to assist enquiries, including this man (pictured).

"If you recognise this man, please call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400057904.

"Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."