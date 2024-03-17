The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands George Rist’s resignation follows him being banned from pubs in Monmouth under the Pub Watch scheme operated by landlords.

It is also understood he has been suspended by the Labour Party as a result of the ban, which follows an alleged incident in the Punch House pub in the town.

Monmouthshire is a key target seat for Labour at the UK general election expected this year and Mr Rist’s election to the voluntary Monmouth Town Council on December 21 last year was its third triumph at the community council level across Monmouthshire in just a month.

Labour Parliamentary candidate Catherine Fookes, who is a county councillor representing the same Town ward where Mr Rist was elected, had endorsed him during his campaign and congratulated him on his victory when he defeated a Conservative candidate by just five votes.

Ms Fookes will be challenging sitting Tory MP, and cabinet member, David Davies in the seat the current Welsh Secretary has held since winning it from Labour at the 2005 general election. He holds a 9,982 majority over Labour, though the seat will be fought on redrawn boundaries.

Labour councillor George Rist who has resigned from Monmouth Town Council. (Image: Supplied)

A statement issued by Monmouth Town Council said: “The town council can confirm in a bid to focus on his physical and mental wellbeing, Cllr George Rist tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

“The elections officer has been informed and vacancy will be displayed from today for the Town ward.”

On the morning of Mr Rist’s election, Cllr Fookes told her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, she would be campaigning with local party activists “to GOTV” (get the vote out) for George Rist. She added: “George will be a brilliant local voice for residents here. #VoteLabour”.

Llongyfarchiadau George! It was close but I’m thrilled George won the Monmouth Town Council by-election. He will be a brilliant asset to the council. Diolch to residents and to our @WelshLabour activists who have been busy speaking to residents in 3 towns for 3 Labour wins!🌹🎉 pic.twitter.com/xSkNVA6XHH — Cllr Catherine Fookes (@CatherineFookes) December 22, 2023

Following Mr Rist’s victory, the county councillor, who hopes to be the first woman to represent the seat in Parliament, wrote on X: “I’m thrilled George won the Monmouth Town Council by-election. He will be a brilliant asset to the council. Diolch to residents and to our @WelshLabour activists”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has attempted to contact Mr Rist and Welsh Labour for comment.