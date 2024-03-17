IT’S going to cost you a pretty penny to live a stone’s throw away from one of the best beaches in South Wales and next to one of the country's most famous islands!

A four-bed detached property in Barry, with stunning views of the Bristol Channel is on the market for a whopping £750,000.

Home of UK TV classic Gavin and Stacey and the world-famous Barry Island, the property on the town’s Marine Drive boasts four double bedrooms and a detached double garage.

South Wales Argus: The house boasts four double bedroomsThe house boasts four double bedrooms (Image: Ray and Brown Ltd)

South Wales Argus: The stunning views of Holm IslandThe stunning views of Holm Island (Image: Ray and Brown Ltd)

Located between the sought after locations of Romilly and the Cold Knap – in the “posh” West end of Barry, Marine Drive is a hidden gem of a street, with huge, detached houses on it but without the seven figure price tags neighbouring seaside town ‘perfect Penarth’ demands.

South Wales Argus: The floor to ceiling windowsThe floor to ceiling windows (Image: Ray and Brown Ltd)

South Wales Argus: Stunning views from the sitting roomStunning views from the sitting room (Image: Ray and Brown Ltd)

South Wales Argus: Would you pay £750,000 to wake up here?Would you pay £750,000 to wake up here? (Image: Ray and Brown Ltd)

The property has floor to ceiling windows and open grass land round it giving a real sense of space.

But it’s all about those views. You’ll become the envy of any budding photographer with scenes like Barry Island and Holm Island on your doorstep.

South Wales Argus: Open space round the houseOpen space round the house (Image: Ray and Brown Ltd)

South Wales Argus: Clean decorClean decor (Image: Ray and Brown Ltd)

South Wales Argus: Views of the world famous Barry IslandViews of the world famous Barry Island (Image: Ray and Brown Ltd)

Sellers describe the property as: “On approach, you are instantly greeted with stunning views and a sense of grandeur.

“The house itself offers an inviting and spacious entrance hallway with access to the reception rooms and kitchen, along with WC.

“The main reception room at approximately 10 meters in length has large double glazed windows allowing an uninterrupted view to the front aspect.”

The property is being marketed by Ray and Brown Ltd, in Cardiff.