IT’S going to cost you a pretty penny to live a stone’s throw away from one of the best beaches in South Wales and next to one of the country's most famous islands!
A four-bed detached property in Barry, with stunning views of the Bristol Channel is on the market for a whopping £750,000.
Home of UK TV classic Gavin and Stacey and the world-famous Barry Island, the property on the town’s Marine Drive boasts four double bedrooms and a detached double garage.
Located between the sought after locations of Romilly and the Cold Knap – in the “posh” West end of Barry, Marine Drive is a hidden gem of a street, with huge, detached houses on it but without the seven figure price tags neighbouring seaside town ‘perfect Penarth’ demands.
The property has floor to ceiling windows and open grass land round it giving a real sense of space.
But it’s all about those views. You’ll become the envy of any budding photographer with scenes like Barry Island and Holm Island on your doorstep.
Sellers describe the property as: “On approach, you are instantly greeted with stunning views and a sense of grandeur.
“The house itself offers an inviting and spacious entrance hallway with access to the reception rooms and kitchen, along with WC.
“The main reception room at approximately 10 meters in length has large double glazed windows allowing an uninterrupted view to the front aspect.”
The property is being marketed by Ray and Brown Ltd, in Cardiff.
