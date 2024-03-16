Henry Danter, owner of the leisure park on Barry Island, has threatened to stop investment in his park unless he sees what he describes as better support for business in the area.

Mr Danter claims he would even consider moving blockbuster rides like Aerospace out the park as he struggles to make revenues grow.

Mr Danter has also bemoaned his relationship with Vale Council, particularly in talks over his ambitions to develop a caravan park in the area.

Mr Danter told Barry and District: “The only way Barry will grow is given the accommodation that it needs.

“We cannot make more improvements to the park without infrastructure.

“Investment is not going to happen until we get some sort of accommodation for the island.

“We need accommodation space to bring the park to its full potential.

“Aerospace might have to go to another amusement park if it is not making money in Barry. There will be no more thrill rides. These are what bring people from all over the world to Barry.”

Henry Danter is frustrated at lack of development opportunities (Image: Newsquest)

Vale Council say it can help provide support for businesses concerned about revenues.

A spokesperson said: “The council offers a range of support to businesses.

“Various grants and bursaries are available along with advice and guidance, and services relating to networking and finding the right premises or work space.”

Is Aerospace going to be taken from Barry!? (Image: Supplied)

Henry Danter wants to sink £20m into caravan park accommodation plans but needs to find land in Barry

The council commented on Mr Danter’s ambitions at Hayes Road – Mr Danter claims he’s ready to sink £20m into his Hayes Road site to build a caravan park, however the park would sit between special needs school Beechwood College and Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice.

Vale Council say it is not their responsibility to provide land for Mr Danter’s accommodation ambitions.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council is willing to discuss proposals with Mr Danter and any other individual.

“But all such proposals must be subject to relevant planning policies and processes, and clearly not all sites will be acceptable for new accommodation.

“While the council can consider proposals, it is not responsible for finding Mr Danter land to provide the accommodation he seeks.”

Henry Danter wants to develop on his land at Hayes Road (Image: Vilis Paul Kuksa)

Despite Mr Danter’s frustrations about Hayes Road, or any other location for his accommodation ambitions, the council say they have not received any proposal for a holiday park from Mr Danter’s organisation.

The council spokesperson added: “Mr Danter’s applications on Hayes Road propose caravan storage and self-storage containers, and not holiday accommodation.”

