The A467 between the Newbridge roundabout and the Chapel of Ease roundabout, heading towards Abercarn, was closed off by police just after 6pm on Friday, March 15.

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the temporary closure was due to a house fire in the area, and that they were in attendance with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service to deal with the incident.

They confirmed that no one had been injured in the fire, while the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had been called to an address near Abercarn at just before 5.30pm, and later received a stop message just after 6pm and left the scene.

Police later confirmed they had reopened the A467, which had been severely congested during the closure, at around 7.30pm.