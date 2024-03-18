The Cwmbran Centre, as it was formerly known is currently owned by M Core, one of the largest, privately held commercial property collectives, and is undergoing a rebrand as part of the portfolio.

M Core is installing refreshed signage in facilities across the UK as part of its European

signage rollout.

The Cwmbran Centre will be known as M Cwmbran from this month onwards, with updated M Core branding having been installed.

This is the latest asset in the branding rollout, which seeks to provide instant

recognition of locations successfully supported by the Pan-European collective,

all managed and maintained to an excellent standard.



Across the UK, more than 35 per cent of assets have already been updated with M Core

branding and a further 60 sites are currently under installation — significantly

enhancing M Core’s brand presence throughout the country.



By enhancing the collective brand presence, M Core which comprises of LCP,

Proudreed, Sheet Anchor and Evolve Estates, can operate under one umbrella

brand to maximise the strength of the combined portfolios and highlight the

exceptional shared core values.



The signage rollout in the UK will be mirrored by a full European rollout, where

plans are already underway across M Core’s portfolio of over 1,250 commercial

and residential assets worth £5.2bn.



Asset Manager at LCP, part of M Core, Alex Williams said: “L & C

Investments Ltd, which is part of M Core, acquired Cwmbran Centre in December

2022 and has since welcomed a variety of tenants including Dunelm, The Range,

The Loungers and Coffee#1.

"This March, the centre completed its updated M Core branding as part of our European-wide signage rollout. This installation will see the centre become instantly recognisable as a location supported by M Core.



“Across all of the territories that we operate within, the M Core collective is

committed to three things: our partners, our tenants, and our team.

"It has been through this commitment that we have achieved an impressive 93 per cent occupancy rate across the portfolio and we continue to add value to all our assets through

our proactive management strategy and market-leading management

platforms.”