GWENT POLICE have recovered a suspected stolen quad bike this morning.
Getting soaked and muddy in the process the Rural Crime Team tracked down and recovered the stolen bike.
In a picture, uploaded by the force, shows two police officers alongside the quad bike.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Another suspected stolen quad bike recovered this weekend by the Rural Crime Team.
"We certainly had to work for this one, getting thoroughly soaked and muddy in the process."
