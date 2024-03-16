GWENT POLICE have recovered a suspected stolen quad bike this morning.

Getting soaked and muddy in the process the Rural Crime Team tracked down and recovered the stolen bike.

In a picture, uploaded by the force, shows two police officers alongside the quad bike.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Another suspected stolen quad bike recovered this weekend by the Rural Crime Team.

"We certainly had to work for this one, getting thoroughly soaked and muddy in the process."