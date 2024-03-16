Live

Emergency services at crash scene on M48 near Severn Bridge

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the M48.
  • The road is closed between J2 Newhouse and J23 of the M4, on the westbound carriageway.
  • The road is currently closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

