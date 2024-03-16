Officers would like to speak to Carl Williams in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug offences and an assault on an emergency worker.

Anyone with details is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate Carl Williams from Newport.

"We would like to speak to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug offences and assault on an emergency worker.

"Anyone with any details on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400087078.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."