Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the M48 at around 2pm today, March 16.

The Welsh Ambulance Service, Gwent Police officers and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service all attended the crash which involved a white transit van.

The driver, a 77-year-old man from Chepstow, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M48 on Saturday 16 March at around 2pm.

"Officers attended and the collision involved a white transit van.

"The driver, a 77-year-old man from Chepstow, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or direct message us on social media, quoting log reference 2400087603."

The road remains closed between J2 Newhouse and J23 of the M4, on the westbound carriageway.

Diversions are currently in place and people travelling to South Wales are being advised to use the Prince of Wales Bridge.