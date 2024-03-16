A MAN was taken to hospital after he was seriously injured in an attack that took place this morning in a town centre.
Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an altercation on Blackwood High Street at around 1.30am on Saturday 16 March.
“Officers attended, and an 18-year-old man from Aberbargoed was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault – wounding with intent and is currently in police custody.
"A 22-year-old man, from Abercarn, was taken to hospital for treatment and the road was closed for a period of time while officers carried out initial enquiries."
