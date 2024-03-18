Memorial items that were placed in a garden of rest at Ebbw Bridge Baptist Church have reportedly been stolen.

Rose bushes were planted in the garden alongside a rose arch to remember lost loves ones, however, to the church’s horror the arch has been taken.

Debbie Porretta, who has worked tirelessly on the parish grounds, called the alleged theft "dreadful".

The long-term parish member works on the parish grounds every Sunday to help create a "community space".

Ms Porretta said: “The church does not have much money and I helped clear the garden as it was a jungle.

“My daughter brought a rose bush arch, we have also been buying pots for the garden and have had someone painting the walls.

"The arch was taken on the evening of Wednesday, March 6.

Where the rose arch used to be (Image: Leanne Phillips)

“I can’t believe the arch was just ripped up. We just want it back please.

"We are appealing to anyone that took it to just leave it outside the church and I’ll put it back together.

“It is dreadful that this has happened

"It is so disheartening after all the work we have done to make the gardens a nice place for everyone.

“People have been kind and brought roses to my door, the community is very cross at this. This is god’s garden.

“We wanted to open allotments and the gardens to get pupils from schools there.

“However, before we can do anymore good work here, we need CCTV cameras as only recently our window was smashed as well.”

Leanne Phillips, Ms Porretta’s niece, said the horrible event has been "incredibly distressing for her aunty".

Ms Phillips said: “My aunty and her neighbour Lucy for the past 12 months have worked tirelessly in the church grounds creating a community space and safe environment for the church member’s and the public.

“They have cleared away debris and planted hundreds of spring perennials.

“They have worked to clear moss and wash all old concrete.

"With some funding they secured they have ensured safety and really made an effort to transform this community space from an overgrown and unkept area to a beautiful garden full of the joys of spring.

“Someone stole the large metal rose arch cutting away the feet from the concrete it was placed in and also a smaller ornamental arch as well as the actual rose bushes.

“This has been incredibly distressing for my aunty and her neighbour who have really tried to make a positive change to the church grounds and surrounding community.”