Kobi Evans was last seen in Abertillery at around 11pm last night, March 16.

The 15-year-old is described as having dark hair with blonde highlights.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black hoodie with a white logo and black Nike trainers.

Kobi is known to have links to Carmarthen, London and Birmingham.

The force is also urging Kobi to get in touch with them.

Kobi Evans was last seen in Abertillery at around 11pm on March 16 (Image: Gwent Police)

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 24*88105.

