Nicholas Lloyd, 52, from Newport was branded “a dangerous man” by the police officer who put him behind bars.

Speaking after he was jailed for 28 years, Detective Sergeant Carrie Streeter said: “The bravery and resilience that the victims have shown throughout this investigation has been truly inspirational.

“Lloyd is a dangerous man, whose wicked behaviour has caused immense suffering to his victims, further compounded by the trauma of going through the court process.

“Taking the first step to speak out about their horrific abuse endured was hard and we understand it can be difficult for victims to make that initial call.

“At every turn, Lloyd denied responsibility for his actions and has shown no empathy or remorse throughout the long-standing court process.

“I commend the unwavering courage and bravery of his victims and hope that this sentence finally allows them to move on with their lives and provides the closure they’ve so desperately needed.”

Lloyd was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court after he was convicted by jurors of 20 counts.

They included rape, indecent assault, indecency with a child, rape of a child under 13, sexual activity with a child, sexual assault of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration and sexual assault.

He had denied all charges.

The offences committed against his three victims took place between January 1986 and January 2006.

DS Streeter, the officer in the case, added: “We hope this outcome also shows other victims of sexual abuse that they will be listened to, believed and respected.

“We take all allegations of sexual abuse, particularly against children, very seriously and if a report is made to us, we will investigate it thoroughly.

“We want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there; not only from Gwent Police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.

“There are support services available for victims of sexual abuse, both non-recent and current and for both adults and children. This help is also accessible to all genders.

“Sexual abuse can be reported to us via 101, or to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”