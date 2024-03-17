A WOMAN has been accused of perverting the course of justice by providing false details on notice of intended prosecution forms for speeding offences.
Carly Steed, 33, from Pontypool appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court facing three charges.
It is alleged that she committed them between November 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.
She did not enter a plea.
Steed, of The Highway, New Inn is due to appear before the crown court on April 11.
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.
