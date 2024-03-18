A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Pontllanfraith Primary School in Blackwood earlier this year have now released a report on their findings.

The English language school was judged to have made "sufficient progress" in addressing recommendations made after Estyn’s initial inspection in November 2022 and the school has been removed from the list of schools requiring Estyn review.

Estyn’s recommendations after the November 2022 inspection:

Develop and implement effective evaluation and improvement processes.

Ensure that teaching supports pupils to develop the full range of skills progressively as they move through the school and that pupils have opportunities to use these skills in their work across the curriculum.

Develop effective partnerships with parents.

Estyn’s assistant director Liz Miles said: “There will be no further monitoring activity in relation to this inspection.”

The school whose motto is: 'Achieve, Believe, Care', pride themselves on the "good relationships that we establish with our parents and the wider community".

Pupils there feel "safe" and are "confident to speak to staff" if they have any concerns or worries, the inspectors said.

Learners are "polite" and "treat each other and adults with respect".

The inspectors also noted the way pupils engage with visitors, staff and each other as a "notable" strength of the school.

During their time at the school, children make "very good" progress developing their speaking and listening skills and are "motivated to learn".

Inspectors praised the teachers at Pontllanfraith Primary for creating a "friendly, supportive and inclusive environment for all pupils to learn".

They and the school’s support staff "promote and manage good behaviour successfully" and "encourage pupils to take on new challenges and to try new things".

Most classrooms are "stimulating" and there are "interesting and engaging" learning experiences both indoors and in the school’s grounds.

Leaders "work together and support each other positively" and there is a "clear plan of activities for monitoring and evaluating the work of the school".

The inspectors also commended the school’s teaching assistants for their "valuable contributions to the pupils’ learning experiences and well-being".