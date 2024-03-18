The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Cwmbran.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was travelling on the town’s Henllys Way between 6pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 20.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the junction of Henllys Way and Teynes, Cwmbran, at around 6.30pm.

“Officers were called following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

“They attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The rider of the motorbike, an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital.”

They added: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Henllys Way or Teynes between 6pm and 6.30pm to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2400059159 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”