Planning permission for the new building at St Andrew's School was granted last year despite some concerns about road safety outside its entrance.

A new central playground area will be built as part of the plans, and a staff car park will be restored once construction on the new building is complete.

Newport council previously called the three-storey, brick building an 'exciting environment where pupils can learn and socialise.'

It was anticipated that the construction would be complete by the end of 2024.

Earlier this year, it was hoped the opening date would be brought forward with pupils and staff moving back in September.

However, due to 'unexpected delays', the work is now expected to be completed by the end of this year to open in January 2025.

The school's junior block was demolished after inspectors found a "significant structural issue" in the building in the spring of 2021.

Those safety concerns meant around 200 pupils in junior years had to move to temporary classes held in Newport Live's Connect Centre, in Pill.

Younger children have remained on the St Andrew’s site as other buildings were unaffected.

Parents have been made aware of the new completion date and will be kept updated over the coming months.