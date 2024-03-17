A resident horse whisperer from Gwent Police responded to a report of the horses roaming the streets of Blaendare Road.

All l horses have now been returned safely to their owners.

A picture uploaded by the force shows an officer standing with a horse with two further horses behind her.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Our resident horse whisperer, CSO509, responded to a report of multiple horses roaming the streets of Blaendare Road in Pontypool.

"All horses were returned safely to their owners."