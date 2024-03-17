HORSES HAVE been spotted roaming the streets in Pontypool.
A resident horse whisperer from Gwent Police responded to a report of the horses roaming the streets of Blaendare Road.
All l horses have now been returned safely to their owners.
A picture uploaded by the force shows an officer standing with a horse with two further horses behind her.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Our resident horse whisperer, CSO509, responded to a report of multiple horses roaming the streets of Blaendare Road in Pontypool.
"All horses were returned safely to their owners."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here