A TEENAGER who went missing late on Saturday night has been found.
Kobi Evans, a 15-year-old from Abertillery, had been reported missing having last been seen at around 11pm on Saturday, March 16.
According to Gwent Police, he has links to London, Carmarthen and Birmingham, and was wearing black trousers, a black hoodie with a white logo and black Nike trainers when he went missing.
Described as having dark hair with blonde highlights, he was reported as found at 10.45pm on Sunday, March 17.
The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal when they announced they had found Kobi on their official social media accounts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here