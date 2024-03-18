Kobi Evans, a 15-year-old from Abertillery, had been reported missing having last been seen at around 11pm on Saturday, March 16.

According to Gwent Police, he has links to London, Carmarthen and Birmingham, and was wearing black trousers, a black hoodie with a white logo and black Nike trainers when he went missing.

Described as having dark hair with blonde highlights, he was reported as found at 10.45pm on Sunday, March 17.

The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal when they announced they had found Kobi on their official social media accounts.