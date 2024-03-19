In June 2023, hundreds of children from 25 schools participated in the Public Health Wales Travel to School Hands Up survey, aimed at understanding how to encourage more pupils to walk and cycle to school.

Involvement coincided with Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel Week, in which schools across the borough also took part.

Among the participating institutions was Garnteg Primary School.

Deputy headteacher Christine Jones said: "At Garnteg we have been working hard to encourage more pupils to use active travel to get to school.

"We were thrilled to present our findings of active travel by our pupils in a whole school assembly."

Council officials reported that 47 per cent of Torfaen's children travel actively to and from school.

Councillor Mandy Owen said: "Surveys like this are so important because they are vital in helping us plan for the future of active travel routes near schools.

"Therefore, I would like to thank primary schools for getting involved in the survey. It really is a great achievement!"

As councils continue efforts to promote active travel, Mark Thomas, deputy chief officer highways & climate change, thanked the Active Travel team for working closely with primary schools, while Jason O’Brien, strategic director for children and family services, praised the dedicated staff and students who participated.