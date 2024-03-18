Sharing pictures on their social media, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) announced that a domestic fire in Newbridge had been caused by an e-scooter battery.

The images show the aftermath of the fire, with severe damage to the kitchen and living room posted as a warning to the public about the dangers of e-scooters.

There was severe damage to the property (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Crews from the SWFRS at Aberbargoed, Abercarn and New Inn all attended the scene of the domestic fire in Newbridge, which also caused smoke damage in the bedrooms.

In a statement, SWFRS said: "Thankfully, the residents and their four dogs escaped the blaze unharmed."

The kitchen was severely damaged in the fire (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)As a result of the fire, and the risks surrounding lithium-ion batteries found in e-scooters, the service is recommending the public should visit their e-bike and e-scooter safety pages.

There was damage to the living room and kitchen (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

SWFRS say e-scooters are becoming more popular than ever, with there now being an increased risk of related fires.

Their official website says: "When lithium-ion batteries are damaged, they can overheat, catch on fire, and even lead to explosions. When fires occur, they burn very hot and can be difficult for our Firefighters to extinguish.

"It is important when charging e-bikes and e-scooters that it is done safely to avoid the risk of a fire starting.

"It’s not just about charging, it’s where you buy the e-bike / e-scooter from, where you store it, and what you do if there’s any damage or you need to dispose of it."

The service said no one was harmed in the fire (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

The safety pages offer a number of top tips to keep you safe when using e-bikes or scooters.

These include:

Only buy e-bikes, e-scooters and chargers and batteries from reputable retailers.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions when charging and always unplug your charger when it’s finished charging.

Ensure you have working smoke alarms. If you charge or store your e-bike / e-scooter in a garage or kitchen ensure you install detection, we recommend heat alarms rather smoke detectors for these areas.

Never store or charge e-bikes / e-scooters on escape routes or in communal areas of a multi occupied building. If there’s a fire, it can affect people’s ability to escape.

Batteries can be damaged by dropping them or crashing e-bikes / e-scooters. Where the battery is damaged, it can overheat and catch fire without warning. Check your battery regularly for any signs of damage and if you suspect it is damaged it should be replaced and should not be used or charged.

There are more safety tips and advice, as well as videos outlining the risks, available on the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's e-bike and e-scooters safety page here.